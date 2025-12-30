Ryvyl Announces Reverse Stock Split, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL), Tuesday announced that the shareholders approved the proposed reverse stock split of the company's outstanding common stock at a ratio between 1-for 20 to 1-for-50 shares during its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Additionally, the shareholders approved an increase in the number of authorized shares of the company's common stock from 100 million to 500 million.

The company expects that these steps would help it to be in full compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC listing requirements.

In the pre-market hours, RYVL is falling 14.44 percent, to $0.13 on the Nasdaq.