Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 14:54:05

RZG Delivers Larger Gains Than SLYG, but It Comes With Increased Risk and Higher Fees

The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:RZG) each target U.S. small-cap growth stocks, but RZG comes with higher costs, a sharper healthcare tilt, and greater liquidity concerns than SLYG.Both SLYG and RZG track indexes focused on small-cap companies with strong growth characteristics, but there are notable differences in cost, sector exposure, and practical considerations such as liquidity. This comparison highlights the most relevant tradeoffs for investors evaluating these two funds.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing twelve months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comes S.A.

mehr Nachrichten