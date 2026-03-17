Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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17.03.2026 14:54:05
RZG Delivers Larger Gains Than SLYG, but It Comes With Increased Risk and Higher Fees
The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:RZG) each target U.S. small-cap growth stocks, but RZG comes with higher costs, a sharper healthcare tilt, and greater liquidity concerns than SLYG.Both SLYG and RZG track indexes focused on small-cap companies with strong growth characteristics, but there are notable differences in cost, sector exposure, and practical considerations such as liquidity. This comparison highlights the most relevant tradeoffs for investors evaluating these two funds.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing twelve months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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