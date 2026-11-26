Monday was a great example of why investors shouldn't panic sell during a correction or significant market downturn. On Nov. 23, the S&P 500 jumped nearly 5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3% and the Nasdaq Composite had one of its best days ever, rising 1,471 points, or 6.5%.

As of Nov. 20, the Nasdaq had been in near bear market territory, down 18% from its all-time high of 27,599 on Oct. 6. But on Nov. 23, with its nearly 1,500-point gain, it surged to 24,089. It is still down 12% from Oct. 6, and there may be volatile days ahead, but days like Monday are one reason you don't want to panic sell during a downturn.

If you did sell shares in a Nasdaq or tech-focused ETF, or a stock like Nvidia, which gained some 30% on the day alone after CEO Jensen Huang was rehired, you would have lost out on a huge return.

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