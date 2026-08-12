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12.08.2026 19:33:14
S&P 500 Stays Near Records After Mild July Inflation Report
Wall Street got the inflation report it wanted Wednesday morning and celebrated for about half an hour. Then it dropped back a bit.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index is up 0.44% as of 12:16 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has added 0.23%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gained 0.09%.Those meek numbers understate the drama, though. All three indexes opened well above where they sit now, with the Nasdaq briefly over 1%. Relief rallies don't always have staying power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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