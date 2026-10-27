S&P Global Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AHZ7 / ISIN: US78409V1044

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27.10.2026 13:17:04

S&P Global Raises Annual Revenue, Adj EPS View; Mulls Separation Of Capital IQ; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a financial information and analytics provider, on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings outlook after reporting higher third-quarter profit and revenue. The company also initiated a strategic review of alternatives, including a potential separation, for its Capital IQ businesses.

On the NYSE, S&P Global shares rose about 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $450.65 on Monday.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects total revenue growth of 7.4% to 8.4%, up from its previous range of 5.9% to 7.9%. Organic constant-currency revenue growth is projected at 7.5% to 8.5%, compared with the earlier range of 6.0% to 8.0%, reflecting stronger expected revenue from its Ratings and Indices divisions.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be $17.70 to $17.95, compared with the previous forecast of $17.50 to $17.75, reflecting higher revenue and margin expansion. However, the company lowered its full-year GAAP EPS outlook to $16.25 to $16.50 from $16.35 to $16.60, primarily due to changes in its expected gains on dispositions.

The review covers Capital IQ and related data businesses, which account for most of Kensho Data & Platforms within Market Intelligence. S&P Global expects to retain RatingsDirect, RatingsXpress and Enterprise Solutions.

Third-quarter net income rose to $1.240 billion, or $4.25 per share, from $1.176 billion, or $3.86 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.337 billion, or $4.58 per share.

Revenue increased 6.8% to $3.678 billion from $3.443 billion in the prior-year quarter.

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