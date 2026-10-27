Toast Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3Y4 / ISIN: US8887871080
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27.10.2026 22:47:24
S&P Global vs. Toast: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often choose between established industry giants and high-growth disruptors. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) represent this classic trade-off, each offering unique strengths in the current market.
S&P Global provides essential benchmarks and credit ratings that underpin global capital markets. Toast offers software and payment solutions specifically designed for the restaurant industry. Comparing them helps identify whether stability or rapid expansion fits you better.
S&P Global operates as a critical infrastructure provider for the world's financial stocks and institutions. The company generates revenue by selling credit ratings, market benchmarks, and data analytics to a wide range of customers. These clients include investment banks, asset managers, and energy producers that rely on its proprietary data for decision-making, giving the firm a deep competitive moat.
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Nachrichten zu Toast
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03.08.26
|Ausblick: Toast präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Toast veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Toast
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toast
|28,30
|-1,12%
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