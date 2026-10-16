S&P/TSX Composite Index Edges Slightly Higher As Energy Stocks Rally, Tech Stocks Plunge

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index initially extended yesterday's surge before giving back ground. The index spent much of the rest of the day lingering near the unchanged before eventually closing up 39.45 points or 0.1 percent at 36.176.55.

The volatility on Bay Street came as traders weighed an extended surge by the price of crude oil against renewed concerns about the AI trade.

Contributing to the modestly higher close by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, energy stocks rallied along with the price of crude oil, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index surging by 2.7 percent.

U.S. crude oil futures spiked back above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran has re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the purported "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine has seemingly unraveled.

Consumer staples stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples.

On the other hand, technology stock plummeted amid concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending, resulting in a 3.5 percent nosedive by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Healthcare stocks also showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.5 percent.