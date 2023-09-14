S 519 Statement-change of auditor

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

PayPoint plc (”the Company”) announces that, following the Company's Annual General Meeting of 7 September 2023 KPMG LLP ("KPMG”) have resigned as auditors of the Company.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, KPMG have deposited a statement with the Company that confirms there are no circumstances in connection with its resignation as auditor that should be brought to the attention of members or creditors of the Company.

KPMG have advised that they are not seeking reappointment as auditors of the Company and, accordingly, will cease to hold office when their present term of office expires. They add that:

The reason connected with our ceasing to hold office is following a commercial decision relating to the fact that the audit was no longer in line with our strategic priorities.

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of the statement and a covering letter to shareholders will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In line with the resolution approved at the AGM PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP are being appointed as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

