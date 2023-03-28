S-OIL Corporation Selects Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for Three Production Lines in the Republic of Korea

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S-OIL Corporation ("S-OIL") has selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Technology for three world-scale production lines to be located at S-OIL's site at Ulsan, the Republic of Korea. Each line is designed to achieve a nameplate capacity of 400,000 tons per annum for a combined polyethylene (PE) production capacity of 1,200,000 tons per annum.

The design basis for these three lines enables S-OIL to access the full-density flexibility of the UNIPOL™ PE Process platform. This flexibility enables S-OIL with production capabilities to satisfy a wide range of demand for essential HDPE and LLDPE applications for both domestic consumption as well as global export market needs. S-OIL has further elected to access Univation's advanced product portfolio covering both HDPE and LLDPE applications.

S-OIL will also use Univation's PREMIER™ APC+ 3.0 platform which delivers advance process control capabilities further enhancing the overall operating performance of all three UNIPOL™ PE Process lines. Univation developed the APC+ 3.0 platform specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process to enable superior operational control that allows the optimizing of raw material utilization, maximization of production rates, and provides for seamless product grade transitions. Additionally, S-OIL has elected to utilize the UNIPOL™ PE Process Virtual Plant Simulator ("UVPS") software. The UVPS training platform is designed to deliver realistic operation training experiences allowing S-OIL to train its entire staff on all essential unit operations related to the UNIPOL™ PE Process including both routine and non-routine operating conditions.

Luis Cirihal, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "We are delighted to have been selected as the PE technology licensor by S-OIL Corporation for these three world-scale UNIPOL™ PE Plants, and it is our privilege to build upon the close collaborative business relationships already established with the S-OIL team throughout all aspects of this project – from initial design, through a safe, successful start-up, and continuing into steady-state production". Luis continued, "One of the key tenets of Univation focuses on establishing life-long collaborative relationships with our customers – and we look forward to deepening the relationships that have already been created to further support S-OIL in realizing their key business objectives through maximizing the benefits derived from this new significant source of polyethylene".

About S-OIL Corporation ("S-OIL")

S-OIL was established in 1976 and cultivated management characteristics with a mobility to match the international generation, and a management strategy for its profit-base to grow as a competitive oil-refining company. The company has facilities that produce lube base oil, petro-chemical products, and crude oil refining facilities of 677,000 barrels a day in Ulsan, a metropolitan city in the southeast of the Republic of Korea.

S-OIL is going to invest $7 billion in Ulsan, which will go down in history as the largest-ever investment in Korea's petrochemical industry. The mega-sized investment project was named 'SHAHEEN Project' (SHAHEEN, Arabic word for Peregrine falcon). The project aimed at responding to energy transition, expanding petrochemical business and securing green initiatives. Construction will start in 2023 and target completion in 2026.

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL and UCAT are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

