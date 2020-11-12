S.Pellegrino® Presents Our Food, Our Stories With Kristen Kish

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many holiday gatherings happening virtually this season, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is welcoming fans to join Arlo Grey Executive Chef Kristen Kish as she prepares holiday dishes in Our Food, Our Stories with Kristen Kish, a curated series of videos and recipe content. The video series will feature Kish cooking her friends' and family's most meaningful Friendsgiving and holiday recipes with her own personal twist — and consumers will have plenty of opportunities to cook alongside her at home.

"The holiday season will be unique this year, as friends and family look for new ways to connect with one another from afar and enhance their at-home celebrations," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino. "S.Pellegrino has always held an important place at the table, and with our holiday series featuring Kristen, we're still able to inspire meaningful connections through food."

Our Food, Our Stories with Kristen Kish will give viewers an intimate look at Kish's virtual holiday celebrations as she chats one-on-one with her closest friends and family about their holiday traditions and adds her own unique spin to their selected dishes, such as Grandma Kish's apple pie!

"Our family recipes are often associated with our most cherished stories," said Kristen Kish, Executive Chef of Arlo Grey. "In a year when we can't all be together, these stories are more important than ever, and I am thrilled to partner with S.Pellegrino to make at-home celebrations sparkle."

S.Pellegrino will be offering at-home viewers the opportunity to shop the entire recipe collection on a dedicated Amazon storefront and cook along with Kish in their own homes.

Starting today, S.Pellegrino is also giving three lucky fans a chance to win a 30-minute virtual consultation with Kish to discuss the recipes and get all their burning holiday entertaining questions answered. In addition to the virtual conversation, each grand prize winner will receive a $500 Amazon.com e-gift card to shop the recipe essentials; a 10-piece set of All-Clad Stainless Steel cookware; a signed copy of Kish's cookbook, Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques: A Cookbook; and a variety of S.Pellegrino for the holidays.

How to Enter

Now through Nov. 29, fans can enter by sharing an important Thanksgiving recipe, memory or tradition online or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; tagging S.Pellegrino; and using #OurFoodOurStories #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 30-minute virtual consultation with Chef Kristen Kish. Three lucky fans will be randomly selected as grand prize winners, while numerous other entrants will be awarded additional prizes such as cookbooks and aprons.

For more information and to watch Our Food, Our Stories, visit www.friendsgiving.sanpellegrino.com or follow S.Pellegrino and #OurFoodOurStories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

