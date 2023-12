S-Reits rebound 7.4 per cent in November, best month in 3 years

THE iEdge S-Reit Index ended November with a 7.4 per cent total return, reversing the 7.0 per cent decline seen in October. Similar performance was seen across most major Reit markets after signals from the US Federal Reserve that rate hikes are likely over, with the broader FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index gaining 7.8 per cent in total returns over the month. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel