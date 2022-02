S-Reits with Singapore office assets sanguine on rental outlook

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

ACCORDING to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), office rental prices in Q4 2021 have improved by 0.9 per cent quarter on quarter. The improvement in Q4 2021 comes after a decline of 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, office rents have improved by 1.9 per cent in 2021, after dipping over 8.5 per cent in 2020.