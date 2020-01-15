S2A's #GreenLuxHome Will Feature the World's Only Patented Graphene Solar Panel From FreeVolt

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S2A Modular – creator of the first electrically self-sustaining, custom and smart-connected luxury residence, the #GreenLuxHome – is the only modular residential/commercial building entity with the right to feature patented PV Graf™ technology from FreeVolt, a disruptive European solar company that has developed the world's first and only graphene solar panel.

Scientific Breakthrough: Patented Graphene Solar Panel Technology Marks A New Era

Existing solar panels on the market face a variety of issues that are now a thing of the past.

Far Longer Service Life, Lower Production Costs:



Microcracks, caused by high-temperature soldering of expensive metals during production, have negatively affected power output, reliability, and overall effectiveness of all other solar panels on the market.





PV Graf™ technology eliminates thermal stress during production and cracking that results from that production – resulting in dramatically longer service life and far better, lasting efficiency. Production costs are also lowered by removing the need for metals like silver and copper.



Temperature-Immune Performance, Massive Increase In Energy Production Rates:



Real-world conditions, such as temperature from weather, rain, time of day, and other factors affect energy production rates and effectiveness in other solar panels.





PV Graf™ technology creates more than 20 percent greater energy production (kWh per kWp). The graphene-based material also makes the new technology immune to temperature and other environmental factors that otherwise would reduce production of current. No matter what mother nature brings, PV Graf™ technology delivers consistent and better performance. And moisture is no longer a threat.



Graphene Is 200 Times More Durable Than Steel = Virtually No Degradation.



The scientific properties associated with graphene, including near-indestructible qualities, enable PV Graf™ technology to virtually eliminate degradation. Extreme durability dramatically extends service life and removes almost all the reliability issues that have been associated with other solar panels.

#GreenLuxHome and #GreenLux Commercial Building Owners Enjoy Exclusive FreeVolt Technology Access

Smarter Energy:

Exclusively relying on a Tesla Powerwall and FreeVolt PV Graf™ solar panels, the #GreenLuxHome not only eliminates costs associated with energy – utility companies may even pay residents for contributing energy to the grid.



The vastly superior benefits associated with graphene solar panels are combined with a centralized smart home system that controls many aspects across the household – from energy, electronics, appliances, security and more. All controlled by a single mobile app.

The same technology is applied to businesses, with #GreenLux commercial buildings featuring smart technologies on an enterprise-level – including next-generation energy systems.

"This is not just a better solar panel – this is the first and only technology of its kind, featuring graphene," said Ryan Leusch, business development director of S2A Modular. "It's a completely different solar science, with patented architecture and materials, that turns the industry on its head. With current solar panels, effectiveness declines in as little 5-6 years when materials begin to degrade and energy output decreases. With FreeVolt's PV Graf™ technology, which brings a near-indestructible quality, service life and energy production are dramatically enhanced – while also eliminating degradation and making it immune to any temperature or weather factors that negatively affect other solutions out there. Only S2A #GreenLuxHome units and commercial buildings will be able to feature PV Graf™ panels built-in – ushering in an exciting new era in solar technology and green living worldwide."

About S2A Modular

The Future Is Here. Introducing the #GreenLuxHome.

The first electrically self-sustaining, custom luxury homes are changing the way the world understands residential buildings – creating a new standard in stylish design, construction speed, tailor-made features with high-end materials, "surplus energy income" (Net Zero), and smart-connected living. From constructing the latest in superior solar battery-charged designer homes, full communities, commercial buildings to world-class hotels, the stunning S2A MegaFactory is a one-of-a-kind manufacturing center, producing impeccable structures that usher in a new era in better building and living. No more energy bills. Faster construction. Immediately higher home value compared with traditional "site-built" structures. #GreenLuxSavesBucks. Visit www.S2AModular.com and join the #GreenLuxHome revolution on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

