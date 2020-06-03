|
03.06.2020 20:46:00
S2C Texas Inc. Now Serves the Entire San Antonio and Austin Metropolitan Areas
SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of S2C Texas Inc., a concrete scanning and cutting company based in San Antonio, are pleased to announce that they are now serving the greater San Antonio and Austin regions.
To learn more about the expanded Texas service areas, as well as Safe2Core's concrete scanning, concrete cutting and other services that they offer, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/service-areas/texas/.
As a company spokesperson noted, Safe2Core now serves the greater San Antonio and Austin, Texas areas, including:
- Concrete Scanning Austin, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Round Rock, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Killeen, Texas
- Concrete Scanning New Braunfels, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Georgetown, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Pflugerville, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Temple, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Cedar Park, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Leander, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Victoria, Texas
- Concrete Scanning San Marcos, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Boerne, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Kerrville, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Kyle, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Seguin, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Converse, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Copperas Cove, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Schertz, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Belton, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Buda, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Hutto, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Bastrop, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Cibolo, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Helotes, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Canyon Lake, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Manor, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Elgin, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Beeville, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Floresville, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Spring Branch, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Taylor, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Uvalde, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Liberty Hill, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Wimberley, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Lockhart, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Del Valle, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Fort Hood, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Burnet, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Marble Falls, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Pleasanton, Texas
- Concrete Scanning La Vernia, Texas
- Concrete Scanning Lampasas, Texas
About S2C Texas Inc.:
Safe2Core personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.
S2C Texas Inc.
1250 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Building 4 Suite 400
Austin, TX 78746
(512) 548-7855
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s2c-texas-inc-now-serves-the-entire-san-antonio-and-austin-metropolitan-areas-301070299.html
SOURCE Safe2Core Inc
