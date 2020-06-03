S2C Texas Inc. Now Serves the Entire San Antonio and Austin Metropolitan Areas

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of S2C Texas Inc., a concrete scanning and cutting company based in San Antonio, are pleased to announce that they are now serving the greater San Antonio and Austin regions.

To learn more about the expanded Texas service areas, as well as Safe2Core's concrete scanning, concrete cutting and other services that they offer, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/service-areas/texas/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Safe2Core now serves the greater San Antonio and Austin, Texas areas, including:

Concrete Scanning Austin, Texas

Concrete Scanning Round Rock, Texas

Concrete Scanning Killeen, Texas

Concrete Scanning New Braunfels, Texas

Concrete Scanning Georgetown, Texas

Concrete Scanning Pflugerville, Texas

Concrete Scanning Temple, Texas

Concrete Scanning Cedar Park, Texas

Concrete Scanning Leander, Texas

Concrete Scanning Victoria, Texas

Concrete Scanning San Marcos, Texas

Concrete Scanning Boerne, Texas

Concrete Scanning Kerrville, Texas

Concrete Scanning Kyle, Texas

Concrete Scanning Seguin, Texas

Concrete Scanning Converse, Texas

Concrete Scanning Copperas Cove, Texas

Concrete Scanning Schertz, Texas

Concrete Scanning Belton, Texas

Concrete Scanning Buda, Texas

Concrete Scanning Hutto, Texas

Concrete Scanning Bastrop, Texas

Concrete Scanning Cibolo, Texas

Concrete Scanning Helotes, Texas

Concrete Scanning Canyon Lake, Texas

Concrete Scanning Manor, Texas

Concrete Scanning Elgin, Texas

Concrete Scanning Beeville, Texas

Concrete Scanning Floresville, Texas

Concrete Scanning Spring Branch, Texas

Concrete Scanning Taylor, Texas

Concrete Scanning Uvalde, Texas

Concrete Scanning Liberty Hill, Texas

Concrete Scanning Wimberley, Texas

Concrete Scanning Lockhart, Texas

Concrete Scanning Del Valle, Texas

Concrete Scanning Fort Hood, Texas

Concrete Scanning Burnet, Texas

Concrete Scanning Marble Falls, Texas

Concrete Scanning Pleasanton, Texas

Concrete Scanning La Vernia, Texas

Concrete Scanning Lampasas, Texas

About S2C Texas Inc.:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

S2C Texas Inc.

1250 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Building 4 Suite 400

Austin, TX 78746

(512) 548-7855

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s2c-texas-inc-now-serves-the-entire-san-antonio-and-austin-metropolitan-areas-301070299.html

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc