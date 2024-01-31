|
31.01.2024 17:26:46
SA Govt unveils winning bidder for minerals cadastre
SOUTH Africa’s depatment of mineral resources and energy on Wednesday announced it had appointed a consortium of three private companies to build a new minerals cadastre.Canada’s Pacific GeoTech Systems, MITs Institute and Gemini GIS, and Environmental Services comprise the PMG Consortium. Its remit is to “design, implementation, maintenance, and support of the Mining Licensing System,” according to the DMRE.“The DMRE is confident that the preferred bidder will be able to deliver the required mining licensing system that will heighten transparency in the application and processing of mining rights, permits and licenses,” the department said.The Minerals Council welcomed the move.“We can anticipate a near-term positive turnaround in the prospects of the industry through increased investment and future growth of mining and stimulus to the economy,” said Mzila Mthenjane, the council’s CEO.The announcement of PMG Consortium as a winning bidder brings more than two years of missed deadlines to an end for the DMRE. Gwede Mantashe, mines minister, said last week the announcement of the winning bidder to build the cadastre was imminent.South Africa’s minerals licensing system for permits ranging from exploration to mining is in dire straits. According to Minerals Council estimates there is a backlog in applications for more than 3,000 prospecting and mining rights worth pent-up investment of more than R30bn. This has frustrated the creation of thousands of jobs, particularly in rural areas where there is little economic activity, it said today.The post PMG Consortium unveiled as winning bidder for minerals cadastre appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!