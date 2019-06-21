Sa Sa Launches "Sa Sa Hong Kong Flagship Store" on HKTVmall

HONG KONG, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Sa Sa" or the "Group", stock code: 0178) is pleased to announce that Sa Sa has launched its flagship online store "Sa Sa Hong Kong Flagship Store" ("Sa Sa Flagship Store") on HKTVmall, a 24-hour online shopping platform under Hong Kong Television Network Limited ("HKTV"), where local customers can purchase quality beauty products anytime anywhere.

The Sa Sa Flagship Store on HKTVmall offers more than 1,200 SKUs consisting trendy skin care, make-up, fragrance and personal care products, catering the strong demand for quality beauty cosmetics products from local customers in Hong Kong. Covering a wide array of products on its online shopping platform, HKTVmall collaborates with over 2,800 retailers and suppliers providing over 270,000 products and service choices. In 2018, 680,000 unique customers made purchases via HKTVmall platforms. The collaboration between Sa Sa and HKTVmall opens up another convenient yet customer-centric channel to reach out to more potential local customers, which will ultimately build sales momentum of the Group from cross-selling while gaining more exposure for the Group's own brands and enabling Sa Sa's customers to have better understanding of HKTVmall. In addition, the Group will leverage big data analytics of the platform to formulate more effective and precise sales and product strategy. It will also offer a series of in-store marketing promotions regularly to customers.

Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "As online shopping has become increasingly popular nowadays, customers embrace smart living and enjoy online shopping anytime at their fingertips. We are delighted that the Group has launched the Sa Sa Flagship Store on HKTVmall, the largest online shopping platform in Hong Kong, which enables us to attract more new customers and boost our brand exposure, thereby enhancing market penetration and building comprehensive omi-channel covering online shopping platform and physical stores. We expect that over 4,000 SKUs will be offered on the platform in the short term, and we will continue to keep up with the latest trends in the consumer market trend, exploring collaboration opportunities with other third party platforms while providing with the customers diversified trendy products, ultimately creating a more intimate shopping experience and giving new impetus to our business growth."

Chairman of HKTV, Mr. Ricky Wong said, "Sa Sa brought a new retail model to the industry with cosmetic products being sold on open shelves as early as 40 years ago. HKTVmall is developing another new retailing model aiming to build a digital ecosystem encompassing business operations, trading, retailing, financial services and all aspects of daily lives, providing a "one-stop shop" platform to the customers. In 2018, personal care and skincare products ranked the 3rd which accounted for 17% of HKTVmall's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and our partnership with Sa Sa will introduce more international brands of beauty products, diversifying the selection of skincare and cosmetics products on HKTVmall to satisfy the needs of different customers."

Established its e-commerce business since 2000, Sa Sa offers one-stop online cosmetic retailing services to customers guided by the principle of "Our Beauty of Authenticity". At present, the Sa Sa Flagship Store on HKTVmall provides an alternative shopping channel for Hong Kong customers to purchase their preferred beauty products, complementing Sa Sa's physical stores, own website as well as mobile app. These diversified sales channels enable the Group to further enhance it customers' shopping experience, catering for the needs and preference of local customers. In addition, Sa Sa has been collaborating with renowned third-party platforms in Mainland China in recent years, including Tmall, Kaola, Xiaohongshu and JD.com, seizing the tremendous opportunities brought about by the online shopping market. To embrace the new retail era, Sa Sa will capitalise the competence of its physical store network and e-commerce business to develop an online-to-offline "New Retail" model, striving to provide with "customer centric" and seamless shopping experience to its customers and strengthen its market position as the "top-of-the-mind brand" among customers.

Sa Sa is a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia. The Group currently operates more than 270 stores in Asia that sell more than 700 brands of make-up, skin care, fragrance and hair care products including its own-brands and other exclusive international brands. The Group employs close to 4,800 staff in Asia Pacific. Sa Sa is a constituent member of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series, FTSE World Index Series and MSCI Index Series, and has been a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate

Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2011. In 2015, the Group was included in the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series on 29 May 2019. It has also been an eligible stock for Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect since 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited is a Hong Kong listed company (SEHK : 1137). Established in 1992, the Group possesses extensive and successful experience in telecom market liberalization, popularizing advanced technology and applications. The Company is now developing Hong Kong's largest 24-hour online shopping mall "HKTVmall" and leisure hot deals platform "HoKoBuy" to provide "one-stop shop" platforms to people in Hong Kong, including entertainment, online shopping, delivery service and impressive customer experience. For more information on HKTV, please visit www.hktv.com.hk.

