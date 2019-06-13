Saab Appoints Head of Corporate Affairs for North America

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has appointed Jana Weir Murphy as Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs for Saab North America. Murphy is currently Vice President and head of Government Affairs for North America.

In the newly created Corporate Affairs role, Murphy will lead both Government Relations and Communications for the U.S. and Canada. The function will be responsible for federal and state government affairs, internal and external communication, industry association management, media relations, and branding.

"As we grow and advance Saab's strategic objectives in North America, a persistent and proactive communication both to our key external stakeholders, to our customers and local employee base is one of our most important strategic challenges moving forward. As a first step in addressing this challenge, we have decided to create this new leadership position," says Erik Smith, head of Saab market area North America.



Jana Weir Murphy has been with Saab for the past eight years providing lobbying and government relations leadership across a consistently growing portion of the Saab portfolio in the U.S. market. Before joining Saab, she served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and held senior positions at the U.S Department of Transportation and on Capitol Hill. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Taylor University. Murphy is based in Washington D.C.

