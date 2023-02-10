Saab Q4 Net Income Rises; Organic Growth In Sales At 14%

(RTTNews) - Saab (SAABF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income increased to 1.15 billion Swedish kronor from 791 million kronor, a year ago. Earnings per share was 8.32 kronor compared to 5.52 kronor.

Sales increased 16%, whereof 14% organic, to 13.87 billion Swedish kronor compared to 11.94 billion kronor with high volumes and deliveries in all business areas. Order intake increased to 29.87 billion Swedish kronor from 12.22 billion kronor driven by growth in large and medium-sized orders.

Based on financial results and future outlook, the Board proposed an increase of the dividend to 5.30 Swedish kronor per share for 2022.

For the full year 2023, the company expects organic sales growth to be around 15% and operating income growth to be higher than organic sales growth. The company estimates operational cash flow to be positive for 2023.

