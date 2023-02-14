14.02.2023 08:57:05

Saab Sees Higher Operating Income, Organic Sales Over Medium-term By 2027; Withdraws Long-term View

(RTTNews) - Saab AB (SAABF.PK), a Swedish aerospace and defense company, Tuesday issued its medium-term targets for the period 2023-2027, expecting an organic sales growth of around 10 percent at compound annual growth rate.

Operating income growth is expected to be higher than the organic sales growth.

Saab said it has decided to replace its previous long-term targets with the new medium-term targets. The previous long-term target of on average 5-percent organic sales growth per year and an operating margin of 10 percent over a business cycle, are therefore no longer valid.

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, said, "With a new market reality and the multi-domestic strategy we have put in place the last couple of years, we continue to be a company with substantial growth opportunities."

Saab today hosts a capital markets day.

