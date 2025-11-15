Saab Signs EUR 3.1 Bln Gripen Fighter Jet Deal With Colombia

(RTTNews) - Saab announced that it has signed a major contract with the Colombian Government for the delivery of 17 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft. The order, valued at 3.1 billion euros, marks a significant step in Colombia's defense modernization program. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2032.

The agreement covers 15 Gripen E single-seat aircraft and two Gripen F two-seat aircraft. In addition to the fighter jets, the package includes associated equipment and weapons, training programs, and a range of support services designed to ensure operational readiness and long-term capability.

Alongside the aircraft contract, Saab and the Colombian Government have also signed two offset agreements. These agreements establish frameworks for military and social projects that will extend the benefits of the deal beyond defense. The industrial cooperation package is set to strengthen Colombia in key areas such as aeronautics, cybersecurity, healthcare, sustainable energy, and water purification technology.