Saab AB Aktie

Saab AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P48X / ISIN: US78516J1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.11.2025 02:28:24

Saab Signs EUR 3.1 Bln Gripen Fighter Jet Deal With Colombia

(RTTNews) - Saab announced that it has signed a major contract with the Colombian Government for the delivery of 17 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft. The order, valued at 3.1 billion euros, marks a significant step in Colombia's defense modernization program. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2032.

The agreement covers 15 Gripen E single-seat aircraft and two Gripen F two-seat aircraft. In addition to the fighter jets, the package includes associated equipment and weapons, training programs, and a range of support services designed to ensure operational readiness and long-term capability.

Alongside the aircraft contract, Saab and the Colombian Government have also signed two offset agreements. These agreements establish frameworks for military and social projects that will extend the benefits of the deal beyond defense. The industrial cooperation package is set to strengthen Colombia in key areas such as aeronautics, cybersecurity, healthcare, sustainable energy, and water purification technology.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Saab AB (B) Unsponsored American Depositary Share Repr 1-2 Sh -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Saab AB (B) Unsponsored American Depositary Share Repr 1-2 Sh -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Saab AB (B) Unsponsored American Depositary Share Repr 1-2 Sh -B- 25,00 6,84% Saab AB (B) Unsponsored American Depositary Share Repr 1-2 Sh -B-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen