SAB Bio Wins FDA Fast Track Status For SAB-142 In Type 1 Diabetes; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to SAB-142 for the treatment of patients with Stage 3 Type 1 Diabetes. The designation is intended to facilitate the development and review of therapies that address serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Patients with Stage 3 disease require lifelong insulin therapy and face the risk of serious long-term complications.

SAB-142 is a human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) therapy, developed as a potentially disease-modifying treatment aimed at addressing the underlying autoimmune process.

The FDA's Fast Track program is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies that address serious conditions and unmet medical needs. The designation allows for more frequent interactions with the FDA during the drug development process.

SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in the registrational Phase 2b SAFEGUARD study in people diagnosed with stage 3 type 1 diabetes within the previous 100 days. The company expects enrollment in the study to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2027.

The development program is also supported by the investigator-led Phase 3 PRISE-hATG study, which is evaluating SAB-142 in patients diagnosed with Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes from 100 days and two years after diagnosis.

According to SAB BIO, the Fast Track designation reflects the FDA's recognition that SAB-142 has the potential to address an unmet medical need for people living with Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes and represents an important regulatory milestone for the program.

SABS has traded between $2.10 and $5.15 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.83, down 5.03%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.98, up 6%