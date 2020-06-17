+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
17.06.2020 03:23:00

Sabesp - Material Fact: Contract with the Municipality of Mauá

SÃO PAULO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction Nº 358/02, informs to its shareholders and to the market in general, in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on June 11 and 15, 2020, that the signatures of the Contract for the Provision of Public Services between the State of São Paulo, the Municipality of Mauá and Sabesp, and of the Term of Adjustment for the Payment and Receipt of the Debt between the Municipal Environmental Sanitation Service of Mauá, the Municipality of Mauá and Sabesp, occurred today.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-contract-with-the-municipality-of-maua-301078351.html

SOURCE Sabesp

