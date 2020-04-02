+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
02.04.2020 04:11:00

Sabesp - Notice To Market

SÃO PAULO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolution nº 974 that establishes the schedule of stages for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp (3rd OTR).

Stage

Description

Period

1

Presentation of historical data by Sabesp

05/14/2020

2

Publication of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision methodology proposal

05/14/2020

3

Publication of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

05/14/2020

4

Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Methodology of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision

05/15/2020
to
07/03/2020

5

Public Consultation and Public Hearing - WACC

05/15/2020
to
07/03/2020

6

Release of Detailed Report and Final Technical Note of the methodology

07/30/2020

7

Release of WACC Detailed Report and Final Technical Note

07/30/2020

8

Receivement of Sabesp's Business Plan

10/05/2020

9

Release of Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0

01/14/2021

10

Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Calculation of P0

01/15/2021
to
02/19/2021

11

Release of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and P0 Resolution

04/09/2021

 

Resolution nº 974 is attached to this Notice to the Market, available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-market-301033840.html

SOURCE Sabesp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

