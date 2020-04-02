|
02.04.2020 04:11:00
Sabesp - Notice To Market
SÃO PAULO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolution nº 974 that establishes the schedule of stages for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp (3rd OTR).
Stage
Description
Period
1
Presentation of historical data by Sabesp
05/14/2020
2
Publication of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision methodology proposal
05/14/2020
3
Publication of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)
05/14/2020
4
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Methodology of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision
05/15/2020
5
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - WACC
05/15/2020
6
Release of Detailed Report and Final Technical Note of the methodology
07/30/2020
7
Release of WACC Detailed Report and Final Technical Note
07/30/2020
8
Receivement of Sabesp's Business Plan
10/05/2020
9
Release of Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0
01/14/2021
10
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Calculation of P0
01/15/2021
11
Release of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and P0 Resolution
04/09/2021
Resolution nº 974 is attached to this Notice to the Market, available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-market-301033840.html
SOURCE Sabesp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street erneut deutlich im Minus -- ATX und DAX verlassen Handel deutlich leichter -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die Wall Street gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Mittwoch klare Verluste aus. Die Indizes in Asien bewegten sich ebenfalls abwärts.