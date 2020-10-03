+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
03.10.2020 03:12:00

Sable Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,050,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.  The options granted are exercisable at $0.20 for a period of five years.

Sable Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Präsident mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones-Stabilisierungsversuch scheitert -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Nikkei schließt im Minus
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger eher vorsichtig. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende der Handelswoche schlussendlich etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen