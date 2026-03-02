Sable Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 888670 / ISIN: ZAE000006383
|
02.03.2026 21:30:03
Sable Offshore Stock Has Tanked 70% This Past Year, and One Fund Just Sold Off $6 Million in Shares
On February 17, 2026, Shay Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 641,728 shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC), an estimated $6.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Shay Capital reduced its position in Sable Offshore by 641,728 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $6.06 million based on average market prices during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund's quarter-end position in Sable Offshore dropped to 50,000 shares, with the value change reflecting both share sales and price fluctuations.Sable Offshore is an energy company specializing in offshore oil and gas production, leveraging a portfolio of federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company operates three offshore platforms and an onshore processing facility in California, supporting its resource extraction and processing activities.
Analysen zu Sable Holdings Ltd
