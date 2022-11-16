Sabre partners with Trava to digitalize post booking for travel agents

Sabre selects Trava as Premium Solution Partner to enable travel agencies to boost revenue and automate vital post-booking processes

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new Premium Solution Partnership with Trava to help automate post-booking processes for travel sellers.

Trava is the latest company to partner with Sabre on the Premium Solution Partnership, joining its network, and enabling Sabre-connected travel agencies to find and utilize partner solutions to support their specific business needs and requirements.

With this partnership, Trava will deliver its solutions and preferential commercial terms to Sabre customers in North America and EMEA. Trava provides travel companies with a GDS-agnostic 'no-code' process automation solution, allowing Sabre customers to seamlessly create and manage sophisticated post-booking workflows. Trava solutions deliver enhanced efficiency and scalability, typically reducing the manual time by +70% while increasing profit by around $5 per PNR.

"In today's dynamic travel marketplace, it is crucial that the entire travel ecosystem is coming together to accelerate recovery, create opportunities for future growth and ensure that the ever-increasing expectations of the end traveler are met and exceeded," said Marcus Pinedo, Vice President, Partner Solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions. "We're delighted to welcome Trava as a Premium Solution Partner and together, we can help agencies to streamline their daily manual processes, increase profits and concentrate on creating enhanced traveler experiences."

Trava's solution automates vital post-booking processes such as queue management, travel disruptions, refunds, exchanges, unused tickets and ticketing - all supported by powerful revenue boosting as well as client communication tools and self-service features.

"Travel companies are rethinking the way they manage their operations. Automation is vital to achieve higher levels of efficiency and scalability in the post-booking area," says Maxim Sevastianov, Trava's CEO and Founder. "With travelers expecting a more personal experience than ever before and the entire travel industry facing staffing challenges, automation and self-service are key. With Trava, travel companies free up employee time, enhance their customer experience and at the same time, increase profitability. We're proud to be working in partnership with Sabre and excited about how we can deliver huge value to more Sabre-connected travel companies around the world."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Trava

Trava is a travel technology company, focusing on automation of post-booking processes within a travel agency and improvement of their bottom line. The company provides travel companies with a GDS-agnostic process automation solution, enabling them to seamlessly create and manage sophisticated workflows related to post-booking processes in GDS and mid-office systems. Thanks to the intuitive and extremely versatile web interface, requiring minimal technical background, customers can leave the technology to Trava and concentrate on what they do best.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com



Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

kevin.crissey@sabre.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-partners-with-trava-to-digitalize-post-booking-for-travel-agents-301680142.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation