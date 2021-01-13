Sacramento Area Patients Flock to Medspa Offering the Latest in Skin Tightening and Wrinkle Reduction Therapies

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a top skin rejuvenation specialist in the greater Sacramento area, Dr. Luis Lee offers patients only the best of the best skin rejuvenation treatments. Supporting his reputation for offering area patients superior anti-aging therapies, the Aesthetics, by Dr. Lee medical spa recently introduced the highly effective Sofwave treatment. Sofwave is an FDA-cleared, ultrasound energy-based medical device featuring the newest technology to improve facial lines and wrinkles on the face and neck with no downtime.

"Starting in our mid-20s, collagen and elastin starts to break down causing our skin to wrinkle," stated Dr. Lee. "Sofwave is a new, clinically-proven, non-invasive approach to safely rebuilding collagen, thereby improving facial lines and wrinkles."

Sofwave uses proprietary Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology (SUPERB™), in which energy precisely passes through the skin's surface, heating the mid-dermal tissue at just the right depth and temperature to rejuvenate collagen fibers and improve the overall appearance of aging skin. As ultrasound energy is delivered patients may feel warmness on their skin, but the treatment is safe. "I apply a topical anesthetic cream just prior to the treatment, and the Sofwave device maintains efficient contact cooling during the procedure," explained Dr. Lee.

Another reason why Dr. Lee is offering Sofwave to his patients: Some wrinkle reduction treatments come with noticeable downtime and can be more painful for patients, "But Sofwave is a superior treatment with zero downtime and zero side effects," said Dr. Lee.

About Aesthetics, by Dr. Lee

Aesthetics By Dr. Lee specializes in Botox, Juvéderm and other dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, PRP injections, microneedling, and various anti-aging procedures in its Roseville, CA, clinic. Dr. Luis Lee received his Bachelor of Science at the University of Notre Dame, and then moved to Puerto Rico and obtained his Medical Degree at the Ponce School of Medicine in 2008, followed by General Surgery training at various hospitals, such as the University of Florida, Jacksonville and the University of Colorado in Denver. In addition to his work as an aesthetic physician, Dr. Lee has become well-known in Northern California as a wound care specialist in local and regional nursing homes.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. implements a novel approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology (SUPERB™). Sofwave Medical's breakthrough technology brings a new option to non-invasive aesthetic treatments, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

