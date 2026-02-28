:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
28.02.2026 21:09:00
Sacramento Could Be the "Sweet Spot" Retirement City California Buyers Haven't Noticed Yet
Many people, as they approach retirement, think about moving to a new location. California is often top-of-mind, with cities such as San Diego popular candidates. Here's another major California city to consider: Sacramento.Its county, Sacramento County, appears in The Motley Fool's list of Best Places to Retire -- in 44th place. But drilling down to the city of Sacramento, which is the capital of California, it ranks third in our list of The Best Places to Retire in the West.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
