Sadiq Khan hits back at criticism of London Ulez expansion

Mayor of London defends scheme and accuses Tories of trying to sow 'division and discord'Bogus war on the motorist is sign of Tory desperation | Sadiq KhanSadiq Khan has hit back at criticism of the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) and accused the Conservatives of creating a "bogus war on the motorist".The scheme, which was expanded to cover all of Greater London on Tuesday, charges older, more polluting vehicles £12.50 a day and is the largest clean air zone in the world. However, the strategy aimed at improving air quality has been divisive.