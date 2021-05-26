BOTHELL, Wash., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created in February 2021, the Mackie 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer Simulator comes as the second digital console developed by Dr. Mark Bassett as part of SAE Creative Media Institute's ground-breaking Virtual Tools Project. The photo-realistic simulation of Mackie's 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer allows remote high school and college students alike to experience life-like functionality and audio signal processing through a free, public download .

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) Launches Mackie 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer Simulator for Music Education

"We are humbled to partner with SAE in making music education more accessible for remote students. Mackie has always been committed to providing audio solutions to people worldwide, and now we have the honor of preparing emerging professionals in the music industry with tools that prepare them for the real world," said CEO, Alex Nelson. "We look forward to seeing more of Mark's emerging innovations and are excited to see how remote learning tools for music students evolve over the next few years."

SAE's Mackie 1604VLZ4 Simulator is available for use on non-mobile Mac products. With it, students are able to learn and test industry-leading mixer features including high-visibility, high-contrast controls that deliver convenient, "at a glance" feedback and more.

"I'm passionate about developing new tools and finding innovative ways to provide students with the educational technologies they need to further their music education, and even spark their love for audio engineering. By partnering with Mackie to bring the brand's iconic quality and SAE's innovation in next-generation educational technologies together, our students have a chance to learn on a cutting-edge platform" said Bassett.

Learn more about Bassett and his career on his website .

About Mackie

Mackie is a live sound and recording gear brand offering innovative, professional, and affordable products for "creators" of all types seeking audio solutions, from beginners to professionals, without sacrificing reliability or performance. With over 30 years in the industry, Mackie is still making gear that sticks to the original vision; to make pro-quality gear for real people, real artists, and real engineers.

About SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Creative Media Institute is the place for creatives and innovators. Since 1976 we've been the leaders in creative media education across animation, audio, creative industries, design, film, games, web and mobile. Every year, we support more than 10,000 students globally to develop the skills and experience needed to carve successful careers. We pride ourselves on being technically explorative, transformative and brave through our range of creative media programs, from short courses and professional training through to bachelor and postgraduate degrees. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com .

More information about SAE is available at www.sae.edu .

For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com .

Contact:

Casey Gotta

caseyg@lotus823.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sae-creative-media-institute-sae-launches-mackie-1604vlz4-analog-mixer-simulator-for-music-education-301299752.html

SOURCE Mackie