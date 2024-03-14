|
SAF-Holland FY23 Profit Rises; Sales Up 11.4% Organically
(RTTNews) - SAF-Holland reported net profit of 80.5 million euros in fiscal 2023 compared to 61.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share improved by 30.4% to 1.76 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased 62.2% to 202.1 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.61 euros compared to 1.82 euros, last year.
In 2023, sales increased by 34.6% to 2.11 billion euros. The company said the growth was largely due to the inclusion of Haldex AB in the scope of consolidation from February 21, 2023. Organically, Group sales grew 11.4%.
The Supervisory Board and Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE will propose a dividend of 0.85 euros per share for fiscal 2023 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 11, 2024.
