SAFE Credit Union awards $60,000 in emergency pandemic grants

FOLSOM, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union awarded a total of $60,000 in emergency grants to four Sacramento nonprofits to support their efforts to provide emergency services to their clients and community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SAFE has seen first-hand the economic challenges the pandemic brings to the Greater Sacramento region," says Amanda Merz, SAFE Credit Union community and advocacy engagement manager. "Shortly after the pandemic hit our area, SAFE quickly pivoted its philanthropy plan for 2020 and set aside these funds to provide much needed assistance to organizations providing emergency services to those most at risk."

River City Food Bank will use the grant serve to groups particularly affected by the pandemic: families new to the food bank and members of low-income families who have lost jobs during the pandemic and at risk of homelessness.

St. John's Program for Real Change will use the grant to provide services to the 200 formerly homeless women and children living in its shelter.

Wellspring Women's Shelter will use the grant to help fund its expanded emergency services to both women and men in response to new challenges posed by COVID-19.

Foster Youth Education Fund will purchase much-needed laptops for former foster youths enrolled in college courses that have moved exclusively online.

The grants are part of SAFE's overall philanthropic mission that includes direct donations and volunteer service. In 2020, SAFE will award $400,000 in donations to the nonprofit community in the Greater Sacramento region. To learn more about grant opportunities from SAFE, please email grants@safecu.org.

SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. Over the years the credit union has kept the focus on what really matters, putting members first, a formula that has seen SAFE grow into a leading financial institution in Northern California with more than $3.5 billion in assets and about 236,000 members. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, SAFE offers in-person care for members and small businesses at service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org

