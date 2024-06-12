SAFE - First implantations of the Sycamore device in Switzerland

First implantations of the Sycamore device in Switzerland

Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle - France – June 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. Safe SA, announces the first implantations of Sycamore devices by Professor Maestretti, at the cantonal hospital of Friborg in Switzerland. The Sycamore implant is a unique implant that allows minimally invasive operations to treat vertebral compression fractures, improve mobility, restore the height of vertebral bodies and reduce back pain (pedicle anchored kyphoplasty). This cutting-edge implant, thanks to percutaneous surgery, offers an innovative solution to the treatment of spinal fractures.

Professor Maestretti, an early adopter of Safe Orthopedics' off-the-shelf technologies, adds: "We are happy to benefit from Sycamore technology at the hospital. This minimally invasive percutaneous innovation integrates perfectly with the technologies already available, making it possible to broaden the spectrum of indications for complex cases of vertebral metastases and osteoporotic fractures. »

Nicolas PAPILLON, Deputy Managing Director of Safe Orthopedics: "The Sycamore implant provides a unique solution to surgeons for the treatment of certain types of spinal fractures. This technology is a real asset that we have supported through rigorous and extensive clinical monitoring since its launch. We are particularly confident in the deployment of this solution which more than ever confirms our pioneering position in ready-to-use devices for the treatment of spinal pathologies and more particularly fractures. We will also be placing a particular focus on the Sycamore implant during the SFCR (French Society of Spine Surgery) Congress which is taking place this week, from June 13 to 15, and where Safe Orthopedics is an exhibitor.”

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contacts

SAFE GROUP AELYON ADVISORS

investors@safeorthopaedics.com safe@aelyonadvisors.fr

Attachment