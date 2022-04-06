Safe Harbor Financial Appoints Finance and Cannabis Industry Veteran Paul Penney as Chief Investment Officer

Experienced investor and portfolio manager to oversee lending strategy for leading cannabis-focused financial services provider

Penney adds a proprietary lending pipeline from existing relationships with both Multi-State Operators ("MSOs") and proven Single-State Operators ("SSOs")

ARVADA, Colo., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHF, LLC, d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial ("Safe Harbor" or the "Company"), the leading financial services provider to the cannabis industry, announced today the hiring of Paul Penney as Chief Investment Officer. Penney brings over 20 years of experience working across multiple verticals in portfolio management, research and investment banking, including the last five years directly investing and advising in the cannabis sector.

In his new role at Safe Harbor, Penney will lead the lending strategy, investor relations, and investment opportunities as well as assist with M&A strategy. Safe Harbor recently announced the signing of a business combination agreement with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NLIT), a special purpose acquisition corporation. Upon closing, the estimated post-transaction equity value of the Company will be approximately $327 million.

Penney was previously Chief Investment Officer of KreditForce Capital, a merchant bank focused on emerging growth industries including cannabis, where he managed a portfolio of both public and private equity positions as well as senior secured debt investments. He also served as a strategic advisor and board member to some of the nation's notable cannabis brands and vertically integrated public and private companies including Sunday Goods, Humboldt Farms, Stiiizy, Kikoko, TapRoot, and Kush Co.

Prior to KreditForce, Penney became the first U.S.-based analyst to provide official research coverage on the legalized cannabis sector as a Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director at Northland Capital Markets. He was an active advisor, underwriter, and industry thought leader for several of the largest cannabis going public transactions.

Earlier in his career, Penney served as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Cypress Funds (a TCW related investment firm), and was the Managing and Founding Partner at Compass North Capital, a long/short equity fund focused on the retail, financial technology and media industry verticals. He also worked on the institutional equity desks at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers, where he was actively involved in more than 250+ IPO and follow-on equity offerings.

"Paul is a tremendously experienced and proven institutional investor, research analyst, strategic advisor, and cannabis industry veteran who will be instrumental in expanding our lending relationships with MSOs and SSOs in the cannabis industry," stated Sundie Seefried, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor. "Our recently announced proposed business combination will enable the Company to expand its lending program, ushering in a new wave of commercial capital for the industry, and we couldn't be happier that Paul is joining us to spearhead this key initiative not only for Safe Harbor, but for the industry as a whole as well."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Sundie and the entire Safe Harbor team. They have built an incredible financial services platform for the cannabis industry, and with more than 70,000 cannabis-related businesses in the regulated U.S. cannabis market, the need for experienced, value-add banking and financing solutions to the industry has never been greater. I am looking forward to complementing the existing relationships Safe Harbor has cultivated since 2015 with my own, which I have garnered as both a research analyst and investor, to lead this unique structured commercial lending platform," Penney stated.

Safe Harbor was formed to provide an unmet need – compliant banking and financial services to the rapidly growing U.S. cannabis industry. Over the past seven years, the Company (including operations conducted through its parent, Partner Colorado Credit Union) has processed more than $11 billion in transactions, including approximately $4 billion in 2021.

Safe Harbor has grown to nearly 600 clients spanning 20 states, serving both the medical and recreational cannabis markets. As legislative reform unfolds in the U.S., the Company is uniquely positioned to continue as the trusted, leading standard for cannabis financial services.

Safe Harbor is one of the first financial services providers to offer reliable access to banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its partners, serves the regulated cannabis industry and implements the highest standard of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting, and risk mitigation measures while meeting BSA obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on CRBs. Over the past seven years, Safe Harbor has processed over $11 billion in transactions with operations spanning 20 states with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

