Safe signs a strategic partnership in the United States with a californian hospital group

Expansion of presence in the United States, the leading spine market

Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle - France – May 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. Safe SA (la « Société ») announces the signing of a SAFE solutions referencing contract with a group of American hospitals based in California, bringing together 3,000 affiliated doctors, in around thirty outpatient centers and clinics as well as around a hundred doctors' offices throughout the state of California.

Already present in the United States, SAFE is thus strengthening its presence and ensuring minimum turnover in the future.

Nicolas Papillon, Deputy Managing Director, declares: "This signature is a further acceleration of the turnaround of SAFE. This is recognition of our solutions by a player well established in the American healthcare system. We are very happy with this agreement, first success of the new management team, which reinforces our mission to revive SAFE. This partnership is fully in line with our development dynamic, and demonstrates our ability to market, directly or in partnership internationally, ready-to-use technologies that meet the highest market standards. »

Financial calendar:

2023 annual results and 2023 annual financial report, in June

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contacts

SAFE GROUP AELYON ADVISORS

investors@safeorthopaedics.com safe@aelyonadvisors.fr

Attachment