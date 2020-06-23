Safeguard Network Security with NEXCOM's New LAN Bypass Mechanisms

TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM has introduced three LAN modules which feature a new bypass mechanism, allowing easy management and maintenance for large-scale deployments. These new bypass LAN modules, the NI 184CX1, NI 142CX1, and NX 142FX1, and NX 121FX1 are among the latest additions to NEXCOM's network and communication solution portfolio, in its effort to provide end users accessible experiences and keep networks running without downtime.

NEXCOM's bypass driver communicates with the bypass control, which not only controls relays but also protects power states during critical conditions, such as sudden power losses. Integrated with bypass features, the NI 142CX1's four copper RJ45 ports and the NI 184CX1's eight provide 1G link speed. Both modules are based on Intel i350AM4 solutions. The NX 142FX1, based on the more advanced Intel® XL710-BM1 controller, provides even faster 10G link speeds through its four SFP+ ports with bypass features.

Details about the features and mechanisms of NEXCOM's bypass modules are now available on NEXCOM's website: https://www.nexcom.com/news/Detail/bypass-all-of-your-critical-iot-gateway-issues

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194185/Linkedin_NCS_IoT_Bypass_200623.jpg

