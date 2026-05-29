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29.05.2026 12:42:00
Safeguard Your Savings: Top Strategies for Older Americans Amid Rising Inflation
Between April 2025 and April 2026, consumer inflation rose by 3.81%. That can be a scary statistic, especially if you're nearing retirement or already retired. Everything, from paying for groceries to protecting your retirement savings, becomes a challenge as higher prices eat away at your income. While there's not a lot the average American can do to prevent inflation, there are moves that can safeguard the money you have. Here are five of those moves.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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