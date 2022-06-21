|
21.06.2022 16:26:00
Safer Summers Start Now: Goldfish Swim School Reaches 450 Million with 'Safer Swimmer Pledge,' Helping Families Prioritize Water Safety
- National Water Safety Month Campaign Brings Goldfish Swim School's Total Donation to USA Swimming Foundation to Over $250,000
- Leading Swim School & Olympic Swimming Gold Medalists Share Must-Know Summer Water Safety Tips
- Safer Swimmer Grand Prize Winner Receives $5K All-Expenses Paid Golden Family Getaway, Top School Wins VIP Pool Party with Olympian Ryan Murphy for Making Waves for Water Safety
TROY, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With today marking the first day of summer, Goldfish Swim School o-fish-ally announces it has reached over 450 million with its second annual National Water Safety Month (May) 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign, helping families prioritize water safety and drowning prevention this summer season. As a result of these remarkable impressions and strong engagement, Goldfish Swim School's total donation to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, now exceeds $250,000 – all funds go toward helping provide the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.
Safer Summers Start Now – with summer now underway, heat waves sweeping the nation and a rise in drowning incidents, Goldfish Swim School continues to encourage the prioritization of water safety as families head to pools, beaches and lakes this summer. Sadly, the summer months (May – August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents, according to Total Aquatics Programming data. Whether at home or on summer vacation, know that drowning can happen anywhere at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this season. #Watersafety #Drowingprevention #Summers
6 MUST-KNOW SUMMER WATER SAFETY TIPS:
With 130 locations, teaching more than 180,000 children each week how to be safer in and around the water, Goldfish Swim School had immense participation in this year's Safer Swimmer Pledge campaign - everyone working together to drive pledges to help combat the childhood drowning epidemic and make a real impact in communities across North America. Ambassadors championing the cause included a rockstar line up of World Champion Swimmer & Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy, Four-Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & First African American World Record Holder Cullen Jones, who is also the Senior Manager of Sports Marketing and Philanthropy at Speedo USA - an official partner of the campaign, and Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center.
Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School celebrated Safer Swimmers by gifting various Safer Swimmer Prize Packs, free swim lesson giveaways and the grand prize of the Safer Swimmer Golden Family Getaway valued at $5,000 that was awarded to the Zabinski family in Chapel Hill, NC. Goldfish Swim School - Pittsford in New York brought in the most pledges across all schools, and as a result, are the official winners of a VIP pool party celebration with Olympian Ryan Murphy, to be scheduled later this summer after Murphy returns from the Fina World Championships.
"The engagement and enthusiasm surrounding this year's 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign has been simply unmatched," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "When we come together like this, we become an unstoppable force on a mission to make big waves for water safety awareness and reduce the number of accidental childhood drownings. Our message is simple, your safer summers start now – join us in prioritizing water safety awareness to help keep your families safe this summer."
For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.
About Goldfish Swim School
Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 130 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.
Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300, KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safer-summers-start-now-goldfish-swim-school-reaches-450-million-with-safer-swimmer-pledge-helping-families-prioritize-water-safety-301572087.html
SOURCE Goldfish Swim School
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationssorgen: Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX geht noch in Grün aus der Sitzung
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit Minuszeichen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls mit leichten Gewinnen.