SafeSend Announces Technology Collaboration with Thomson Reuters™

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend today announced a strategic agreement with Thomson Reuters™ to help tax professionals drive firm efficiency, elevate client service, and eliminate various labor-intensive aspects of completing professional tax preparation engagements.

The alliance will have the organizations collaborate to build a technology integration that will fully streamline the process that starts at final review and sign-off of completed tax returns, offers an intuitive, and self-guided client experience, and ends with the firm's receipt of electronically signed e-file authorization forms. Users of Thomson Reuters market leading UltraTax CS™ and GoSystem Tax RS™ tax preparation solutions will benefit from the newly enabled workflow integration that tightly links to the award winning SafeSend Returns assembly, delivery, and e-sign solution.

SafeSend Returns customers that license UltraTax CS or GoSystem Tax RS have been utilizing the SafeSend Returns technology to digitally assemble final returns, securely deliver them to clients, and automatically collect e-signatures. SafeSend Returns currently supports 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120s and 1065 returns prepared in both Thomson Reuters' tax packages. The new agreement paves the way for an enhanced automated process for how completed tax returns flow directly from UltraTax CS or GoSystem Tax RS to SafeSend Returns creating a more seamless process and adding additional time savings with every return.

"Automation is in our DNA, and we're thrilled to partner with a world class organization like Thomson Reuters that has set the bar for sophisticated workflow solutions and digital process innovation," said Scott Fleszar, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer, SafeSend Returns. "The firms we engage with that are using UltraTax CS or GoSystem Tax RS are progressive and have high expectations of their technology providers for cloud based solutions that save them time, allow them to work from anywhere, and offer a secure, high-end client experience. The new seamless integration coupling SafeSend Returns with UltraTax CS and GoSystem Tax RS will allow firms to optimize all areas of their tax practice."

"If the past several months have taught us anything, it is that operational flexibility, employing digital processes, and relying on cloud based solutions are critical if firms wish to remain viable and avoid client service disruptions amidst the new normal," said Steve Dusablon, President and CEO, SafeSend Returns. "Offering direct integration from UltraTax CS and GoSystem Tax RS to SafeSend Returns provides another opportunity for progressive firms to bring efficiency to the last mile of tax engagements. And circumvent operating challenges brought on by Covid-19."

The agreement represents the cooperation of two market leading technology providers coming together to add value and make the tax preparation process easier for their mutual customers. "Thomson Reuters has a proven track record of cloud-based product innovation, collaborating with leading organizations across the profession, and leveraging process automation technology," said Dusablon. "We are guided by a common vision – laser focus on helping firms optimize workflows and delight their clients with innovative technology. Our alliance will unlock additional value for our mutual customers."

About SafeSend Returns

SafeSend Returns, a SafeSend cPaperless solution, is the multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award. Built on innovative technology, SafeSend Returns has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble and deliver tax returns for their clients. SafeSend Returns eliminates the manual and labor-intensive elements many tax departments experience producing client ready tax returns prepared in CCH Axcess™, CCH ProSystem fx™, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS™ and Thomson Reuters GoSystem Tax RS™ saving firms $40 per return. With over fifty percent of the Top 300 accounting firms using SafeSend Returns, we are the premier tax return assembly and delivery solution of progressive firms.

SafeSend cPaperless is also the developer of foundational products for the accounting profession including TicTie Calculate and SafeSend, the complete bi-directional document exchange system. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our digital solutions. ###

SOURCE SafeSend Returns