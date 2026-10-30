Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie

Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US33834B2079

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30.10.2026 17:15:02

Safety First? The Core Dilemma Between Fixed Income ETFs' Risk and Return

The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) provides low-cost exposure to government debt, while the iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) yields more by holding highly rated corporate credit.

These two funds serve as core pillars for fixed-income investors seeking income and safety, yet they diverge significantly in credit risk and cost. This comparison examines whether the safety of government-backed securities or the slightly higher yield of investment-grade corporate bonds better serves a diversified portfolio in the current market environment.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF is the more affordable option, charging significantly less than the iShares fund. While both provide steady income, the iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF offers a slightly higher payout to compensate for its credit risk.

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