Safety First? The Core Dilemma Between Fixed Income ETFs' Risk and Return

The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) provides low-cost exposure to government debt, while the iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) yields more by holding highly rated corporate credit.

These two funds serve as core pillars for fixed-income investors seeking income and safety, yet they diverge significantly in credit risk and cost. This comparison examines whether the safety of government-backed securities or the slightly higher yield of investment-grade corporate bonds better serves a diversified portfolio in the current market environment.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF is the more affordable option, charging significantly less than the iShares fund. While both provide steady income, the iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF offers a slightly higher payout to compensate for its credit risk.

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