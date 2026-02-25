Safety Insurance Group Aktie
Safety Insurance Group Inc Announces Rise In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $20.11 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $8.13 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Safety Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.33 million or $1.51 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $319.33 million from $286.71 million last year.
Safety Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.11 Mln. vs. $8.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $319.33 Mln vs. $286.71 Mln last year.
