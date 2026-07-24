Safety Insurance Stock Jumps 41% On Acquisition Deal With Mapfre

(RTTNews) - Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) shares surged $30.13, or 41.30 percent, to $103.07 on Friday, extending gains after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Mapfre S.A. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.54 billion.

The stock opened at $103.00 and traded between $102.87 and $103.42 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $67.04 to $103.42. Trading volume reached 0.47 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.11 million shares.

Under the agreement announced Thursday, Safety shareholders will receive $105 per share in cash, representing a 44 percent premium to the company's closing stock price on July 23, 2026. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Following the acquisition, Safety will continue operating under its existing brand.