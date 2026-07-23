Safety Insurance Group Aktie

Safety Insurance Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 634719 / ISIN: US78648T1007

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23.07.2026 23:11:15

Safety Insurance To Be Acquired By Mapfre In $1.54 Bln All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Thursday said it has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Mapfre S.A. in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.54 billion.

Under the agreement, Safety shareholders will receive $105 in cash for each common share, representing a 44% premium to the company's stock price as of July 23, 2026.

The companies said the combination brings together two complementary property and casualty insurers, with Safety expected to benefit from Mapfre's global scale, financial strength and technology capabilities while continuing to operate under its existing brand. Safety's management team will remain involved in leading the business following the transaction.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Safety's board of directors and approved by Mapfre's board. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to Safety shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, including from the Massachusetts Commissioner of Insurance, and other customary closing conditions

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