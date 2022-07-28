Safran H1 Adj. Net Income, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - French Aerospace company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) said Thursday that its adjusted net income, Group share, for the half year surged to 536 million euros from 269 million euros, and earnings per share grew to 1.22 euros from 0.61 euros last year

The Group's adjusted recurring operating income for the period rose by 59 percent to 1.047 billion euros, while it rose 54 percent on an organic basis.

Safran said its adjusted revenue for the first half rose 24.5 percent to 8.56 billion euros, while it grew 17.3 percent organically.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2022, the Group said it now expects revenue in the range of 18.2 billion - 18.4 billion euros versus prior outlook of 18.0 billion - 18.2 billion euros. The group attributed the raise in revenue outlook to stronger USD.