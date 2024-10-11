Saga Plc H1 Loss Widens, Sees Flat Underlying Profit In FY; In Talks With Ageas Over Partnership

(RTTNews) - Saga plc (SAGA.L), a financial products and services company for people over 50, reported Friday wider loss before tax in its first half, despite increased revenues. Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver a full-year underlying profit before tax that is broadly consistent with the prior year.

Separately, the firm said it is in exclusive negotiations with Ageas SA/NV over insurance partnership and sale of Saga's Underwriting business.

The companies are in talks to establish a 20-year partnership for motor and home insurance. In addition, Ageas would also acquire Saga's Insurance Underwriting business, Acromas Insurance Co. Ltd. or AICL.

Under the proposed deal, Ageas (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Ageas, would enter a 20-year Affinity Partnership with Saga's Insurance Broking business Saga Services Limited.

Ageas UK would operate Saga's motor and home products which consisted of gross written premiums in excess of 479 million pounds in the 12-month period ended July 31.

Saga expects the proposed partnership would leverage the strength of its brand, marketing skills and customer base and Ageas's extensive and growing UK insurance operations.

SSL's existing partnerships with Collinson for travel insurance and Bupa for private medical insurance would be unaffected.

In its first half, Saga's loss before tax was 104.0 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 77.8 million pounds.

Underlying profit before tax was 27.2 million pounds, compared to 8.0 million pounds in the prior year.

Trading EBITDA was 67.4 million pounds, up 27 percent from 53.0 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue for the period grew 13 percent to 404.8 million pounds from 358.1 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying Revenue was 393.3 million pounds, up 11 percent from last year.

