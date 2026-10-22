22.10.2026 19:41:52

Sagax 9-Month Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Property Management Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swedish property company AB Sagax (SAGA-A.ST, SAGA_D.ST, SAGA_A.ST, SAGA_B.ST) on Wednesday reported higher rental revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2026. The company also raised its full-year profit forecast.

Rental revenue increased 4% year over year to SEK 4.17 billion, while profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders rose 7% to SEK 3.58 billion.

Third-quarter rental revenue grew 6% to SEK 1.45 billion, and property management profit increased 22% to SEK 1.43 billion.

Profit after tax attributable to shareholders more than doubled to SEK 4.97 billion for January through September, compared with SEK 2.25 billion a year earlier. The increase included positive effects from property and financial instrument revaluations.

Sagax raised its 2026 forecast for property management profit attributable to shareholders to SEK 4.8 billion from its previous estimate of SEK 4.6 billion.

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