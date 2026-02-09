Sagax AB Reports Surge In Q4 Profit Driven By Property Value Gains, Full-Year Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Sagax AB (SAGAX.ST), a real estate company, on Monday, has reported a significant increase in its fourth-quarter profit for 2025, driven by higher unrealized property value gains. However, the company's full-year earnings declined despite an increase in rental income.

For the October-December 2025 quarter, Sagax's rental revenue rose to SEK 1.39 billion, up from SEK 1.32 billion in the same period the previous year. Profit increased to SEK 1.80 billion from SEK 999 million, with earnings per Class A and B share rising to SEK 5.13 from SEK 2.76.

For the full year 2025, Sagax's rental revenue increased to SEK 5.38 billion from SEK 4.99 billion in 2024, while net operating income rose to SEK 4.44 billion. Profit for the full year fell to SEK 4.05 billion, from SEK 5.26 billion, and earnings per share declined to SEK 11.22 from SEK 14.78.

SAGA-A.ST closed Monday's trading at SEK 186.00 up SEK 5.50 or 3.05 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.