(RTTNews) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), a British enterprise software company, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2026. Regarding the outlook, Sage said it enters fiscal 2027 with strong momentum.

For the new year, the company expects organic total revenue growth to be in the region of 10 percent. Underlying operating margins are expected to continue trending upwards, with an expected around 100 million pounds non-underlying restructuring charge.

In fiscal 2026, profit before income tax grew to 527 million pounds from last year's 484 million pounds. Profit attributable to Owners of the parent increased to 401 million pounds from prior year's 369 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 42.81 pence, up from 37.16 pence a year ago.

Underlying basic earnings per share increased 16 percent to 50.1 pence, compared to 43.3 pence last year. Revenue for the year increased 11 percent to 2.78 billion pounds from last year's 2.51 billion pounds, reflecting broad-based growth across the Group driven by strong demand for our solutions and services.

Annualised Recurring Revenue or ARR was 2.88 billion pounds, up 12 percent year-over-year.

Further, the Board proposed final dividend of 15.55p per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 23.60p, up 8 percent compared to the prior year.

The final dividend will be paid on February 9, 2027, to shareholders who are on the register of members on January 8, 2027.

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