Sage Growth Partners Expands Staff, Announces Promotions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce recent staff hires and promotions that are designed to provide expanded support for continued national growth and client success.

Promotions

Emily Cohen has been named senior director of content services. In this role, she is responsible for leading the creation and development of comprehensive positioning, messaging and thought-leadership content for clients. Previously, she was a senior account group director for the firm. During her career, she has been recognized for being an inquisitive and resourceful writer that is able to connect with audiences.

John Gonda has been named vice president of PR and media relations. Previously, he served as the firm's senior director of PR and media relations since joining SGP in April, 2021. In his new role, John will lead the firm's expanding earned media and public relations practice. Prior to joining SGP, John held leadership positions with several hospitals, health systems and medical groups throughout Ohio, Florida, and Michigan.

Jeanne Ross has been promoted to senior engagement manager. Since joining SGP in 2016, she has previously held positions as a consulting associate, senior consultant and engagement manager. Prior to that she was employed with IDX Systems Corporation in a variety of product, and executive roles. She earned her master's degree from Northeastern University in Information Technology. Jeanne is known for her strong experience in healthcare, IT and software development and deployment.

New Hires

Bari Cener has recently joined SGP as a senior account group director. In this role, she will lead cross-functional account teams to serve the marketing and communications needs of clients. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Bari is known for her highly strategic, creative and data-driven abilities. Prior to joining SGP, she served as an agency director for New York-based Blonde Sheep Marketing and as an account director for Hero Digital in Austin, Texas.

Benjamin Kovalick has joined the firm as a business analyst, supporting SGP's strategic research clients. Early in his career, he also previously served as an associate consultant for the firm. With a background in conducting secondary research, he is experienced in assessing an industry's competitive landscape to develop go-to-market strategies and engagement workstreams. Ben is a graduate of the University of Maryland where he earned his bachelor's degrees in both psychology and finance.

Susan Krieger has joined SGP as a public relations strategist. Prior to joining SGP, she served as a media relations consultant and internal communications manager with Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health), the largest integrated health system in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and is currently based in Montana, where she provides communication and proactive media relations support to the firm's healthcare clients.

Amelia Rocchi has been hired as a senior account group director. Most recently, she was a senior business marketing manager for Philips where she helped to develop, position, and execute end-to-end solutions for the Philips patient interface mask portfolio across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C audiences. She has also previously held marketing manager roles with Eliza Corporation, a registered trademark of Cotiviti, Inc. and InsideTracker. She is a graduate of Northeastern University, where she earned her master's degree in corporate organizational communication and leadership.

"Providing outstanding counsel and exceptional marketing execution in healthcare's highly competitive marketplace requires a talented team that works well together," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners' Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "That's what we have built at Sage. It is especially gratifying to see Emily and John take on expanded roles. And in adding Sue, Bari, and Amelia, we have materially strengthened our ability to help clients grow."

"Research by itself is interesting, but conducting research with a defined purpose is a very powerful asset for healthcare organizations," said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer and managing partner, SGP. "Our research and strategy teams are highly experienced in many areas including pricing strategies, segmentation, targeting, and opportunity assessments. Our team members are the strength of our firm and provide us with a valuable point of differentiation within the market."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

