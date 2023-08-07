SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$160.33 million, or -$2.68 per share. This compares with -$126.26 million, or -$2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.7% to $2.47 million from $1.50 million last year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$160.33 Mln. vs. -$126.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.68 vs. -$2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$2.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.47 Mln vs. $1.50 Mln last year.